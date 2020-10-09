Sackboy: A Big Adventure story trailer shows off the titular character in all his PS5 glory

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will release on November 12, but the brand-new story trailer gives you a peek into the colorful world of the co-op platformer right now. Check out the trailer above, and read on for more details.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a PS5 launch title, and spin-off of the beloved LittleBigPlanet franchise, starring everyone's favorite zipped-up knit boy. But this game isn't a single-player sandbox title focused on world-building and 2.5D platforming, oh no. Sackboy: A Big Adventure takes the "Play, create, share" tagline from LBP and focuses on the "play" aspect, offering a co-op platformer jam-packed with different perspectives and new challenges.

There's jump pads, grappling hooks, and top-down slide races in the story trailer alone, and we know there will be isometric boss fights and much more when the game drops next month. It'll be great to tackle all of these new elements with some friends in tow.

As you can see in the trailer, Sackboy: A Big Adventures tasks you with ridding the world of Vex and "his nightmarish terrors" so Sackboy can become a knitted knight- but don't worry, you can tackle the dastardly villain with some friends in tow. It's certain to be a fun launch title for fans of platformers and co-op play.

The Sackboy: A Big Adventure story trailer also shows off some impressive new graphics - look at the little fuzz halo around Sackboy's adorable head, the lights reflecting in his little button eyes, wildly lifelike textures, and incredibly vibrant colors throughout. If this is a sign of what to expect from next-gen visual fidelity, November can't come soon enough.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure launches for PS4 and as a PS5 launch title on November 12.