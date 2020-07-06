Rockstar open-world VR game is in the works according to LA Noire: The VR Case Files developer

A new Rockstar open-world VR game is currently in the works according to LA Noire: The VR Case Files developer, Video Games Deluxe.

The partner developer revealed it's "gearing up" for a new project and said it's setting up to create a new AAA open-world VR game for Rockstar. The Australian developer based in Sydney posted the news on LinkedIn, which has since surfaced on Reddit.

"We are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar," the post begins. "2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to [be] taking on this ground breaking project."

Video Game Deluxe has also said it will be hiring for a number of positions in its Sydney studio for the new project, including senior programmers and openings for a designer, animator, and engine programmer.

Since the post surfaced, fans are already busy speculating what Rockstar franchise it could be. Thoughts of course quickly turned to GTA and Red Dead Redemption, but it could be something new entirely. We've been waiting for Rockstar to announce GTA 6 for quite some time, with rumours and speculation circulating about what the next entry in the long-running series could look like, and when it could possibly release.

Given that work is seemingly just beginning, it could very well be a new experience that lands on next-gen consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. For now, we can only speculate, but it's exciting to know Rockstar is working on a new VR experience in a big AAA open-world.

