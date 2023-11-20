Ridley Scott doesn’t plan on slowing down his career anytime soon

Unlike Barbie, Ridley Scott doesn't think about dying.

In an interview with The Times, Scott, 85, was asked whether or not he shares the same fear of time running out as fellow filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

“Well, since he started Killers of the Flower Moon I’ve made four films,” Scott said. “No, I don’t think about [mortality]. I get up in the morning and say: ‘Ah great! Another day of stress.’”

Though Scott doesn't think about the passing of time, he does think about a bad New Yorker review he received for 1982's Blade Runner. "My career has been paved with perceived disasters. The biggest? I got crucified by Pauline Kael [in The New Yorker] for Blade Runner. I was stunned. It got personal. I was furious because I knew I had done something special."

Scott's latest film is the historical epic Napoleon, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular French emperor. Critical reception has been positive thus far, with many calling it his best in years. Based on the life and times of Napoleon Bonaparte, the cast includes Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Rupert Everett, John Hollingworth, and Youssef Kerkour.

The filmmaker is also in the middle of making a sequel to his 2000 Academy Award-winning period action drama Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. The story revolves around a now grown-up Lucius (Mescal), the secret son of Maximus (famously played by Russell Crowe).

Napoleon is set to hit theaters on November 22 before hitting Apple TV Plus at a later date. Gladiator 2 is set for a November 22, 2024 release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.