Riding the success of the Fallout TV show, Fallout 76 teases a hugely popular "newly expanded map" in its next update

Fallout 76 has a Public Test Server for a forthcoming update, and everyone's very excited about its "newly expanded map."

The Skyline Valley update for Fallout 76 is still going through the testing phases, and so Bethesda has opened up a PTR for players to try out the update before it eventually goes live in full. As per the announcement below, the big new feature for the update is a "newly expanded map that takes you deep into the wooded heartland of Skyline Valley."

"The [Public Test Server] for the Skyline Valley update will happen in two parts, Part 1 launches this afternoon and will allow you to get acquainted with the new region, participate in a public event, and stake your claim on the land by placing down C.A.M.P.S." the patch notes for the update read. If you're eager to explore a brand new area in Fallout 76, you'd best get on this.

From the looks of things, it seems like a lot of people are very excited about this feature. "EXPANDED MAP???" writes one player in response on Twitter. "Wait… expanding the map?" another player writes, with everyone generally being in disbelief that Bethesda has rolled out such a huge feature for players to test out ahead of launch.

The player below even claims to have uncovered the new region on the PTR, and has posted an updated map screenshot for everyone to look at. Apparently, the ferocious-looking storm from the original announcement tweet can even be found in Fallout 76 already, and from the follow-up screenshot the player posts on Twitter, it looks suitably lethal.

The update couldn't come at a more perfect time for Fallout 76. In the wake of the excellent Fallout TV show arriving earlier this month on Amazon, every Fallout game has seen a surge in popularity, with players flocking back to Fallout 3, 4, New Vegas, and 76 in equal measure. That the Amazon series has brought attention back to Bethesda's franchise is a huge indication of just how good it is.

