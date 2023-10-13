Rick and Morty season 7 release schedule: when is episode 1 out?

Rick and Morty season 7 is back this week – but not for all of its audience. Sundays are still the destination for those watching on Adult Swim but, for those in the UK, you'll have to look elsewhere (and a little later on) for your first full taste of the new Rick and Morty voices.

To help you prepare for a schwifty new era, we've put together a quick rundown of the Rick and Morty season 7, episode 1 release date. On top of that, we've got times, episode counts, and more.

We'll also take a look ahead to the full Rick and Morty season 7 release schedule. Gone are the days where we had to wait patiently every Sunday to see if it had gone on a break or a brief hiatus. Thanks to a 70-episode order in 2018, it's Rick and Morty forever, 100 years.

When is Rick and Morty season 7, episode 1 releasing in the US and UK?

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

The Rick and Morty season 7, episode 1 release date is October 15. It's airing on Adult Swim at 11:00 PM Eastern/10:00 PM Central.

In the UK, Rick and Morty season 7 premieres on Tuesday, October 17 on E4 at 10:00 PM BST.

How many episodes of Rick and Morty season 7 are there?

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Like all but one season of the show, Rick and Morty season 7 will consist of 10 episodes.

Rick and Morty season 7 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

New episodes of Rick and Morty will air weekly on Sundays at 11:00PM Eastern on Adult Swim. We expect those in the UK to watch new episodes every Tuesday at 10:00 PM on E4, though this is subject to change. The current confirmed release schedule looks like this.

Rick and Morty season 7, episode 1: October 15/October 17 (UK)

Rick and Morty season 7, episode 2: October 22

Rick and Morty season 7, episode 3: October 29

Where can I watch Rick and Morty season 7?

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 7 will be available on Adult Swim in the US and E4 in the UK.

