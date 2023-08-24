Rick and Morty season 7 sets release date – but it's still holding the recast voices back

A release date for Rick and Morty season 7, the first without co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland, has been revealed.

Rick and Morty return to our screens on October 15 at 11:00 PM Eastern on Adult Swim. The previous season of the hit animated comedy saw Morty uncover that Rick had replaced himself with the robotic clone 'Rickbot'. Instead of going on adventures with his grandson, the mad scientist and instead been spending much of his time hunting down Rick Prime. We also have the first poster for the new season, which you can see below.

We ride together. We die together. We’re buried in the backyard together. Rick and Morty Season 7 is coming to @AdultSwim 10/15 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/44z9YiicXsAugust 24, 2023 See more

"It’s happening," president of Adult Swim Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim said in a statement. "Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started."

We'll still have to wait to hear the recast voices of Rick and Morty after Justin Roiland departed the series earlier this year.

Roiland was removed from Rick and Morty after charges relating to felony domestic battery and false imprisonment were revealed in January, as well as further accusations of harassment.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," said Mairie Moore, supervisor of communications at Adult Swim.

It was then announced that the characters of Rick, Morty, and other Roiland characters would be recast with soundalikes. The charges were later dropped due to "insufficient evidence."

"We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement (H/T Variety).

Rick and Morty season 7 also brings past the halfway point of the series' mammoth 70-episode order from 2018. At the time, only 31 episodes had aired. The seventh season will mark the 40th episode of that deal with (presumably) another three seasons still to run on that agreement.

