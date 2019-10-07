Rick and Morty season 4 release date announced in schwifty new trailer

A new trailer has confirmed the Rick and Morty season 4 release date – the intergalactic, dimension-hopping series will return on Sunday, November 10, though it’s going to be split into two halves. Boo. On the plus side: Mr. Poopy Butthole is back.

Adult Swim stealth-dropped the Rick and Morty season 4 trailer overnight, offering us the best look yet at the return of a show that has been MIA since 2017. The Meeseeks are back, as is Mr. Poopy Butthole, the latter of which gets to show off his kung-fu skills – he’s come a long way from being shot by Beth in his debut episode.

But it’s the release date that’s on the mind of many. A previous teaser zeroed in on a ‘November 2019’ air date, though it’s now confirmed as November 10. Unfortunately, we’re only getting half of the produced episodes this year. The first five episodes will air weekly and (presumably) the latter five will premiere sometime in 2020. Co-creator Justin Roiland confirmed a ten-episode season 4 back in July.

Still, the hijinks come thick and fast in the trailer. Morty gets a dragon. Morty turns into a winged demon. Morty sees more than one creature being shot in front of him. Poor guy. But it’s not all Morty-themed misery: the jittery teenager gets another stamp on his Starbucks-style loyalty card, while Rick rips off Doctor Strange by turning his lab coat into a sentient suffocating garment.

Rick and Morty season 4 will premiere Sunday, November 10 on Adult Swim.