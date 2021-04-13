Rian Johnson, Barry Jenkins, Elijah Wood, and more respond to ArcLight and Pacific Theatres closing

After the closing of 16 locations due to the pandemic, ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres have announced that all their theaters are closing down. This news comes as a crushing blow to Southern California moviegoers and filmmakers alike, especially those in Los Angeles.

Cinerama Dome Hollywood is one of Arclight’s most treasured locations. It was built in 1963 by Pacific Theatres’ parent company, the Decurion Corp, and was later reconstructed in the early 2000s. For decades, Cinerama Dome Hollywood has been a go-to site for premieres and is deeply loved by cinephiles. Several filmmakers and actors shared their thoughts on Twitter after learning of the closings.

Knives Out director and writer Rain Johnson wrote on Twitter: "Well this sucks. Every single person who worked at the ArcLight loved movies, and you felt it. Sending love to every usher, manager and projectionist who rocked that blue shirt and made it such a special place.”

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins shared a one-word reaction that neatly summed up most of the sentiment online. Lord of the Rings trilogy star Elijah Wood shared his heartbreak over the news writing: “Difficult to process this news. Very devastating.”

Project Power star Joseph Gordon-Levitt shared a childhood memory in his response to the closings. “I’m so sad," he wrote on social media. "I remember going to the Cinerama Dome to see Star Trek IV with my dad when I was little. So many memories since then.”

Love & Basketball and Old Guard director Gina Price-Bythewood also shared her thoughts: "This is so painful. The ArcLight is my go-to. Clean, great sound, assigned stadium seating, great popcorn, usher movie introductions. A true movie-going experience."

Pacific Theatres issued a statement regarding the closings, "This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward."

There have been no openings of any ArcLight or Pacific locations since the pandemic began. The news this week just cemented what moviegoers feared would eventually happen.