Resident Evil Village system requirements: Here’s what you need to play on PC

The Resident Evil Village system requirements are in via Capcom's website.

Along with the usual minimum specs needed to achieve certain frame rates and resolutions, Capcom has also provided recommended specs if you want ray tracing enabled too.

The minimum requirements look fairly tame, and PC gamers with older graphics cards will be thrilled to know that the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is still going strong five years after launch, able to play Resident Evil Village at 1080p and 60fps if you set the game up to prioritize performance.

However, to witness the game in all its 4K glory then you’re going to need a much beefier rig though, with an Intel I7 8700 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 being the bare minimum for 4K/45fps gaming.

Lady Dimitrescu is used to living the high life by the looks of things though and we’re not sure we’d want to insult her with anything but the best... not unless you want the claws to come out. Better get an RTX 3070 to be safe.

Resident Evil Village system requirements:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Minimum (1080p/60fps)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-7500 / AMDRyzen 3 1200

Memory: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TI / AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: TBD

Recommended (1080p/60fps)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: TBD

Ultra (4K/45-60fps/ray tracing)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (4K/45fps) / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (4K/60fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K/60fps)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: TBD

That ominous little TBD by the storage requirements might have some people feeling more unnerved than the spooky vampire lady, but it almost certainly isn't going to something to worry about it. We saw some leaks around the Resident Evil Village install size on the PS5 and Xbox Series X a couple of weeks ago that suggested somewhere between 25-50GB for the current-gen consoles, and we can’t see the PC version being much bigger than that.

Resident Evil Village launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on May 8.