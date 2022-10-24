Resident Evil 4 fans are rediscovering a lucrative money glitch in time for the remake

With the Resident Evil 4 remake on the way, many players are hoping various exploits and tricks will find their way to the new version, including one particular ‘invisible money’ easter egg.

The trick many are hoping makes its way to Resident Evil 4 remake was highlighted by CyberShell (opens in new tab) on Twitter, where they showed a video (opens in new tab) of Leon picking up a ton of free money from thin air. This is an old trick that’s always been there, and it appears after the minecart section later in the game. As players enter the proceeding room, there are some bones to their left. If they stand there, they can claim a lot of free money.

That's taken quite a few players by surprise, which is understandable given the hidden nature of the trick. Plenty of fans have expressed their ignorance of the trick, much to the amusement of the wider community.

There appears to be some confusion as to why the money appears here, with two major conflicting theories. As Resident Evil aficionado Suzi Hunter (opens in new tab) states, many believe that this is the money dropped by enemies during the minecart section as you can’t get to any dropped items in the area. That would make sense, but some do refute this. The minecart section is skippable with speed-running strategies, and players are claiming that the money is still there even if you don't do the sequence.

Whatever the case may be, players are hoping this and other little tricks hidden around the game make the jump to the remake. That said, Capcom developers would likely have to consciously add these exploits back in as the game appears to be starting development from the ground up.

It seems the team behind the game isn’t afraid of controversially changing details either. There’s some upsetting evidence that the fate of a helpful dog you can save in the original is decided for you, where are before you had a choice. On top of that, fans seem divided on Luis’ new look in-game. It would be a nice gesture to have things like these money exploits in the Resident Evil 4 remake, but fans maybe shouldn’t hold their breath with such big changes already seemingly confirmed.

