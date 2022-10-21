Resident Evil 4 fans are divided over Luis' new face

Resident Evil 4 remake fans aren't sure if they like biologist Luis' new face, with some even going as far as calling it "ugly."

Last night Capcom treated fans to yet another Resident Evil showcase, this time focusing on the soon-to-release Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the Resident Evil 4 Remake. During the showcase, we got to see some Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay as well as a brief new story trailer that features more of Leon Kennedy, Ada Wong, Ashley Graham, and Luis Sera.

While most of the characters in the sequel look like "supermodels" - according to one fan (opens in new tab) - a lot of others are in agreement that Luis actually looks worse than his 2005 counterpart. A Twitter search has revealed that several fans think that Luis' new look is completely different from his previous appearance, with some even going as far as saying the new design is "ugly" in comparison. Poor guy.

THEY MADE HIM SO UGLY IN THE RESIDENT EVIL 4 REMAKE LMAOOOO LUIS BABY IM SO SORRY pic.twitter.com/MoVfwSvj81October 20, 2022 See more

A lot of other fans have also seen a few similarities between the new Luis, other characters, and even real people. For example, one Twitter user (opens in new tab) has called Luis "the hotter, less annoying brother of Rafe from Uncharted 4." Reddit seems to have similar thoughts as one user mentioned (opens in new tab) that Luis' new design "looks like Irving from [Resident Evil 5]." Finally, another Reddit user (opens in new tab) has made comparisons to the professional WWE wrestler Seth Rollins.

If you didn't know, the Resident Evil 4 remake is set to follow in the footsteps of its older siblings Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, which also got the remake treatment back in 2019 and 202. Players will be able to play the shiny new version of Resident Evil 4 when it releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and PC on March 24, 2023.