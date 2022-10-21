The fate of Resident Evil 4's helpful dog is uncertain after grim remake footage emerges

Gameplay footage of Resident Evil 4 Remake has left us very worried for our little doggie friend.

Resident Evil 4 is chock full of moments that will forever remain in the memories of those who've played it. Who could forget Leon's first encounter with the chainsaw-wielding Ganado or being trapped in that cabin while an endless supply of murderous villagers tried to clamber their way in. And all these years later, we've still not quite recovered from our encounter with "Oven Man". So far, the Resident Evil 4 Remake seems to be sticking fairly close to the original, but one memorable scene appears to have changed big time, and not for the better.

As fans will surely remember, near the beginning of Resident Evil 4, Leon comes across a dog caught in a bear trap. You've got the option to free the poor fellow, who then runs off into the woods. This good deed doesn't go unrewarded, though, as the brave pooch reappears during the boss battle against El Gigante and distracts the monster allowing you to get some easy shots in.

But the remaster seemingly tells a different story, one in which we're too late to free our fluffy friend. Footage captured by IGN shows the poor pup lifeless and bloody on the ground, his leg still caught in the bear trap.

This is fake news. The dog will be okay. https://t.co/i2ByOe2LlnOctober 21, 2022 See more

Sure Resident Evil is meant to be brutal; it's a survival horror, after all, but killing the dog is a step too far, Capcom. "This is fake news. The dog will be okay," says @TheSphereHunter, who shared the clip on Twitter. We've still got a few months to wait before the game's release, but we sure hope they're right.

We were treated to a closer look at the horrors awaiting us in Resident Evil 4 Remake in new gameplay footage shown during Capcom's Resident Evil showcase. A fancy Collector's Edition was also revealed, which includes a Leon figure, a steelbook, and a bunch of other physical goodies all wrapped up in a snazzy collector's box.

See how the game is shaping up in our Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay hands-on.