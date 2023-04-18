Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes will get their ray tracing capabilities back on Steam

Capcom has acknowledged Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes losing their ray tracing capabilities on Steam, and are actively trying to fix the issue.

Over the past weekend, a brand new update launched for both Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident Evil 3 remake on PC via Steam. However, players quickly noted that the ray tracing options for both games just plain disappeared, with no way to turn on the feature for either of Capcom's remakes.

Now, Capcom has acknowledged the issue for the first time. In the tweet below, the developer admits to the ray tracing option for both games vanishing into the ether, but states that a "future update" will remedy the issue and have the ray tracing option back for both Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes in the future.

To all Resident Evil 2 / Resident Evil 3 users on Steam ⚠️We're aware of an ongoing issue with the raytracing option not appearing in the graphics menu and presets. We'll have this addressed in a future update and apologize for any inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/hGkOey65mQApril 18, 2023 See more

There's some intriguing reactions to Capcom's tweet just above. One player hopes the ray tracing options don't return, out of fear they might break the PC version's mods (again), while another is just plain thankful that Capcom has acknowledged the issue pretty quickly.

Other than that, there's plenty of players begging for Ada and Wesker to be made playable in Resident Evil 4 remake's Mercenaries mode. We're not quite sure why players chose this particular opportunity to ask Capcom about two characters for a completely different game, but Ada has been one painful missing component for long-time Resident Evil fans since Mercenaries first went live earlier this month.

