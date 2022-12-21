Reported 2D Mario game could have the first playable Peach in a mainline game in 35 years

The rumoured 2D Mario game has reportedly recently wrapped up development and is still set to release next year, according to a well-known leaker.

Blogger Zippo, who has shared various Nintendo leaks over the years, has shared more about the rumoured 2D Mario game they previously revealed earlier this year. According to the original leak, Nintendo is currently working on a new 2D Mario game, although similar to the New Super Mario Bros. series, this game will apparently be "its own thing" and won't use the "New Super" name tag.

More recently, Zippo released an update on the new 2D Mario game (opens in new tab) in which they said: "It's been in development for over three years, and development should, or has just about wrapped up." Beyond this, they also claim that Takashi Tezuka and Hiroyuki Kimura, who have been working on the Mario series for a long time now, have returned once again to produce this new title.

Zippo also claims that in this 2D Mario game, fans will be able to play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. What's particularly interesting about this is that this will be the first time in almost 35 years (since Super Mario Bros. 2) that Peach has been a playable character in a mainline 2D Mario game. As the leaker explains, the Super Mario Maker games don't count, and neither does New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, as this version of Peach is technically Toadette in disguise.

As for when we should expect to see more of this game, Zippo claims that this new 2D Mario game is "still set for release in the 2023/2024 fiscal year" - meaning any time between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. Like always with leaks, it's best to take this information with a grain of salt as Nintendo is yet to make any official announcement on a new 2D Mario game and things could change between now and its release.