Find out more about The Red Lantern's very good boys

The Red Lantern is coming to Switch, Xbox One, and PC later this year, and is game where you do more than pet the dogs, you race them through Alaska. It's a story of survival, dog-sledding, and good boys.

"Obviously some people are worried about the puppers, we can talk more about the puppers," says game director Lindsey Rostal. "You actually bring your best buddy Chomper with you up from San Francisco and along the way you'll get to adopt four more dogs. We actually have eight to choose from, each with own little quirks and storylines."

You'll need to protect the dogs and teach them how to survive in the wilderness - perhaps to overcome an obsession with squirrels or a fear of elk, or a tendency to bite instead of bark - and Roster promises it is possible to keep them all safe. And yes, to pet them when you stop sledding and take a break at camp.

"We wanted to make sure we created a world where the player could have their own story on how they got to the end," adds Rostal. "What did we go through to get there? We realized that with the dogs, finding that relationship with them, was going to have the most impact."

Watch the video to see more, and find out about potential elk petting moments.

