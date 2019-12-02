Get the Razer Phone 2 for just $300 this Cyber Monday and save $500

If you want the best phone for gaming, then you don't have to look much farther than the excellent Razer Phone 2. However, it's quite expensive to buy without signing up for a contract, until Amazon went rogue that is. The online retail giant is currently offering the 64GB model for just $299 - that's a massive $500 off the usual $799.99 price. Insanity deals. That's a great price for one of the best gaming phones on the market. In fact, it's the lowest price it has ever been.

The Razer Phone 2 features prominently on our guide to the top gaming phones and its Razer-based gaming pedigree shows; it's our number two pick and is ideal for behemoths of mobile gaming such as Fortnite and PUBG. That’s largely because of a gorgeous 5.7-inch screen which packs HDR (high dynamic range) and an enviable 120Hz refresh rate. Blazingly fast hardware doesn’t hurt either. The Razer Phone 2’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU chews through the most demanding of games and apps with ease, and the inclusion of Dolby Atmos means it sounds as good as it looks. A 10 hour battery life helps, too - that means more play time on your morning commute to work or school. As we mentioned in our review, "if you’re looking for a phone that handles gaming and media, especially TV, then this is a strong contender because everything is geared towards those two activities". This is hand down one of the best Cyber Monday game deals we've seen.

Best Cyber Monday gaming phone deal