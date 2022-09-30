Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke play estranged brothers reunited by grief in first trailer for Apple's Raymond & Ray

Apple TV Plus has released the first trailer for Raymond & Ray, a new comedy-drama starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke) are brought back together after many years to – literally – bury their father.

"He wants you to dig his grave," says the man going over their father's will. The two chalk this up to typical dad behavior, noting that he was never good to them, and reluctantly embark on a journey to not only tie up the last of their father's affairs – which includes them finding out they have a surprise ten-year-old brother – but heal from the pain that has plagued them for so long.

The film is directed and written by Rodrigo Garcia, known for Nine Lives, Last Days in the Desert, and the Julia Stiles-led web series blue, and produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron. The cast includes Maribel Verdu (The Flash), Sophie Okonedo (Death on the Nile), Maxim Swinton (Halston), Vondie Curtis-Hall (Blue Bayou), Chris Silcox (Twisted Metal), Chris Grabher (Tenet), and Oscar Nunez (Disenchanted).

Raymond & Ray first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12 and will go on to screen at the 27th Busan Internation Film Festival on October 7. The film is set to hit Apple TV Plus on October 21.

For more new releases, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.