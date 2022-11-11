Quaxly's evolution has no right being this thicc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks have given us a lot to take in over the last week or so, but yet, there's still some things that have surprised us - including starter Pokemon Quaxly's evolution which has no right to be so thicc.

Quaxly's evolution is just one of many new Pokemon we've seen come from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks - just this morning we wrote about how unexpected the new Dunsparce evolution is - but nothing could have prepared us for just how much of a glow up starter Pokemon Quaxly gets in the game.

If you're still reading this, you must not want to wait to find out for yourself what the evolution looks like when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18, 2022. If you do, we suggest you don't read on any further due to potential mild spoilers.

So what's the big deal with Quaquaval, the third Quaxly evolution after Quaxwell? Well, as pointed out by Kotaku (opens in new tab) and the Reddit post embedded below, the water type Pokemon goes through a few major changes from the adorable Donald Duck look-a-like we're used to seeing by now. It's not that Quaquaval is bad at all, it's just unexpectedly flamboyant with statement hair, huge bright eyebrows, and ahem a rather round behind.

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise honestly, especially considering Quaxly's impressive coiffed hair - which in one scene of one of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailers is seen flipped in slow motion. The Pokemon also has a very sassy attitude, so going from a little duckling to a much more confident peacock just makes sense. Its reveal has, of course, led to a number of memes, our favorite of which can be found below.

Brb carrying my Quaquaval to the Pokemon center #svleaks pic.twitter.com/7Jm8Dm7AgONovember 10, 2022 See more