Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are losing their minds over Dudunsparce

By Hope Bellingham
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks have revealed a new Dunsparce evolution, called Dudunsparce, and whatever you're expecting to see, you're wrong. 

Pokemon fans aren't sure whether to laugh or cry after a new Dunsparce evolution was leaked ahead of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release next week. Just to give you some context, Dunsparce is a normal type, land snake Pokemon that's fairly small in size and looks like a cross between a peanut and a rattlesnake with wings and spikes on its chin. It's had plenty of love over the years, but its pretty weak stats and lack of a second stage evolution means it's never held any real relevance. Until now.

If you don't want to see what the evolution of this little guy looks like before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18, we suggest you don't scroll down any further to avoid spoilers. 

Logically, if you were to evolve Dunsparce it would make sense to change the creature drastically to show a clear difference between the two Pokemon. Game Freak instead chose the chaotic option and will be introducing ' Dudunsparce' in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That's right, Dudunsparce. 

So what makes this Pokemon different from its former self? Well, instead of being made up of two segments, this version of Dunsparce is a big boy and has doubled to now having four segments. Also, instead of having one set of wings, it has three. Instead of having two chin spikes, it has three - you get the idea. 

Following the leaks that have been taking place over the last week or so, some fans have complained that gen 9 of Pokemon has felt "lazy" in terms of character design. In this case though, it seems that the majority of people love the fact that Game Freak decided to mess with Pokemon fans and give them Dudunsparce. As one Twitter user (opens in new tab) said: "How do you improve upon perfection in the first place?"

Want to know what other critters have been confirmed for the upcoming generation? Take a look at our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex list.  

