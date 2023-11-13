PSA: Super Mario RPG has seemingly leaked online

By Hirun Cryer
published

Watch out for potential spoilers

Super Mario RPG remake
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Super Mario RPG remake has seemingly leaked online ahead of launch later this week.

Nintendo dataminer OatmealDome first took to Twitter last week, November 10, to reveal they'd been informed of Nintendo's new remake having leaked online. They could even apparently reveal which version of the Unity game engine Super Mario RPG uses, which is pretty compelling evidence for them having peaked behind the curtain of the new game.

See more

It's worth noting that there's comments circulating online which claim OatmealDome confirms brand new gameplay features have been added to the remake (on Reddit in particular). That's not the case, however - OatmealDome's follow-up tweet merely hypothesizes that new stuff could have been added to Super Mario RPG in the remake, and isn't confirmation at all. 

What we do know is that, against all odds, Super Mario RPG somehow retains the original game's dirtiest joke. If you were planning on rifling through Princess Peach's belongings in in the new game later week, maybe stop and think about the consequences of your actions before you go rummaging where you shouldn't. 

The Super Mario RPG remake launches later this week on Friday, November 17, reviving the classic spin-off that debuted a whole 27 years ago and kickstarted a series of Mario spin-offs. For what we made of the new remake when we played it for ourselves, you can head over to our full Super Mario RPG preview for more. 

You can also read our upcoming Switch games guide for a look ahead at all the exclusives Nintendo has planned for 2024 and later. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.