PS5, Xbox Series X "will blow people's minds," says EA

EA is apparently impressed with what they've seen from next-gen consoles, as the company recently called the PS5 and Xbox Series X "substantially" more powerful than current-gen consoles.

"The power of the new consoles is gonna be substantially greater than existing consoles," said EA CFO Blake Jorgensen during an investor call (via IGN ). "We can do a lot more [with PS5 and Xbox Series X]. Things we’re doing will blow people’s minds."

Jorgensen was talking about EA's plans for next-gen hardware when he made the comments and hyped future "innovation" from EA and other video game companies. Apparently, games will continue to evolve and entirely new genres will be born.

Sony and Microsoft's respective next-gen consoles are both set to arrive Holiday 2020, setting up a potentially difficult situation for gamers looking for the latest and greatest hardware. Both consoles are expected to support 8K resolution, ray-tracing, and backwards-compatibility, but there are some finer points to make about each offering.

Namely, the games. We know the Xbox Series X will launch with Halo Infinite and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 , while the PS5 is getting the gorgeous ARPG Godfall at launch. Hopefully we'll learn a bit more about how the consoles compare, as PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan recently said that the best PS5 features have yet to be revealed.