Naughty Dog, Xbox, and more react to the PS5 reveal

Yesterday's PS5 showcase left people with plenty to talk about, including the developers working at PlayStation's first party studios on the very games unveiled at the online event, not to mention those batting for the opposite team...

Below we've rounded up some of the most interesting takes from developers on the PS5 reveal, from Naughty Dog to Bluepoint and Xbox itself. But let's start with Remedy Entertainment first, who followed the live stream to announce that Control would be hitting both PS5 and the Xbox Series X in the near future.

We're glad to be able to share that @ControlRemedy will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. More details coming at a later date. #PlayStation5 #XboxSeriesXJune 11, 2020

Insomniac arguably left the biggest impression from the show, unveiling both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in quick succession.

Ben Arfmann, a game writer on the former title, promises that this Spider-Man PS4 expansion is a "labour of love" from the studio.

Working on Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been the absolute highlight of my professional career. Labor of love from everyone here at Insomniac, that we cannot wait to share with you all. https://t.co/sKWjmNbaOzJune 11, 2020

As for Ratchet and Clank, the introduction of a new, female Lombax has set the internet on fire, and Insomniac's narrative team hasn't been shy about intentionally appealing to the fanart crowd with the reveal of the new character.

To all my new followers: yes - I love Ratchet and Clank. And yes; I've seen what the furry community has done to them.Rock on my little filthy heathens. We know what we did.June 11, 2020

Bluepoint Games also finally revealed their next remake, a next-gen re-imagining of FromSoftware's Demon's Souls, and it sounds like the team are elated to finally be able to talk about it in the open.

ive been working on demon souls for ps5 and its fucking rad and you're all going to love itJune 11, 2020

It use to be that I would spend months preparing the game I was working on for June. I would then spent a week standing in lines and overloading my senses at E3. Times have changed. Finally we have the #PS5 event, excited to be inspired by the work of others. https://t.co/11t7dLLkrHJune 11, 2020

There was nothing from Naughty Dog at the showing, presumably as the studio focuses on getting The Last of Us Part 2 out the door, but that didn't stop some of its executives from showing online support to their friends and colleagues in the PlayStation Nation.

Congrats to all the developers who showed of an incredible line up of games in the #PlayStation5 event! Amazing stuff across the board!June 11, 2020

Congrats on an amazing showing, y’all! Future’s looking wild. #Playstation5June 11, 2020

The same goes for God of War developer Sony Santa Monica. Creative director Cory Barlog, known for being active on Twitter, remained suspiciously silent throughout the event, but the studio's art director Raf Grassetti wasn't so quiet.

Really awesome to see so many devs on the stream. Really pushing the bar! So many things to be excited about. Go fam! #PS5 pic.twitter.com/0q8GDItGikJune 11, 2020

Then there's the reaction from the competition. Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft Aaron Greenberg offered polite pleasantries in response to Sony's extravaganza, but curtailed the platitudes with the promise that not every game shown at the event was a PS5 exclusive.

Congrats to our friends at Sony on their show today. Xbox fans should know titles like GTA V, Resident Evil Village, Hitman 3, NBA 2K21, Pragmata, etc are going to look and play great on #XboxSeriesX the world's most powerful console. #PowerYourDreams #XGonGiveItToYa 💚🙅🏼‍♂️🔥June 11, 2020

