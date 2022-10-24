PS5 Discord voice chat integration seems to be imminent

Evidence is mounting that PlayStation and Discord voice chat integration may be imminent, meaning players from different platforms will be able to talk in one, centralized place.

Twitter user @Zuby_Tech (opens in new tab) claims to have gotten a message about the voice chat integration coming to PS5 on Discord. With this feature, players can chat through the service, theoretically opening up more options for those playing with friends on other consoles that also support Discord.

Discord PlayStation Integration Imminent: pic.twitter.com/JKuC8XPembOctober 23, 2022 See more

There does seem to be some degree of limitations though. By the wording in the connection message, it doesn’t look like Discord voice chat will be useable on PS4. If that turns out to be true, it's a strange omission and will further isolate those stuck on previous-generation hardware. That said, until we get an official announcement, it’s hard to say if this is true or not, so take it with a grain of salt.

Players have eagerly been waiting for Discord voice integration on PlayStation, as in a world with increasing crossplay, the need to be able to talk to friends on other platforms has become more and more important.

Sony has previously invested in Discord, meaning many had hoped this feature would come sooner rather than later. Discord and PlayStation saw basic integration earlier this year (opens in new tab) but the hope has always been for voice chat across platforms. It has taken a while, and surprisingly, the voice chat capabilities first came to Xbox platforms (opens in new tab).

However, if this does come to pass soon, it will be a great new tool for players to curate their online play experience. Of course, we will have to wait for an official announcement, but it’s looking good that we will see this go live soon.

