PS Plus grabs an eye-catching indie JRPG that's also day one on Xbox Game Pass

Promising-looking indie JRPG Sea of Stars is coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue at launch later this year.

Earlier today, PlayStation announced that Sea of Stars had been signed up to be part of the PS Plus Game Catalogue at launch on August 29. This is a great little get for the subscription service, which is effectively signing up one of the more eye-catching indie games of 2023.

Sea of Stars is, in case you missed it, a new indie JRPG in the style of some of the best SNES games in history, such as Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG. Sure, those are two incredibly tough acts to follow, but the new turn-based battler is sure shaping up to be something special, with enticing activities like sailing, fishing, and climbing to complement its combat.

How do we know Sea of Stars is so promising? Well, there's a demo out right now across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms alike. You can go ahead and try out developer Sabotage's new game right now ahead of launch later this year, and then see for yourself why everyone's been talking about it with eager anticipation over the past few months.

This means Sea of Stars is coming to PS Plus as well as Xbox Game Pass on day one. Now that's locked in, Sabotage's standout indie is basically coming to a subscription service on all major platforms in August. We've already had some JRPG treats this year in the form of Octopath Traveler 2 and Final Fantasy 16, and Sea of Stars looks set to bolster the offerings.

