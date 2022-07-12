Preview - Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #1 moves the demon to New England

Moving can be hard on anyone – even demons. And for young Hellboy, leaving New Mexico to live in Connecticut is especially tough.

That's the basic premise of Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #1, which kicks off the second Young Hellboy series this month. After returning from a secret island, Hellboy and the Professor head to New England, where Hellboy struggles with what might be homesickness or a sign that his mind has been invaded by scrambled memories from the island.

Meanwhile, a mysterious enemy who's already failed to kill Hellboy once is determined to take him down this time.

Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #1 is the first of four issues in a limited series. It is co-written by Mike Mignola and Thomas Sniegoski, illustrated by Craig Rousseau, and colored by Dave Stewart. The main cover is by Matt Smith. The series picks up shortly after the conclusion of its predecessor, The Hidden Land.

Check out a six-page preview below.

Previously in Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land, Hellboy and the Professor washed up on a strange island and had to face an ancient evil to escape back to the mainland. This four-issue limited series was released in 2021 and is currently available as a hardcover collection from Dark Horse.

Now, Hellboy and the Professor are facing a new danger in yet another new place, but Connecticut can't be that bad… right?

Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #1 will hit shelves July 20.

