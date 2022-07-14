Preview - Shang Chi and the Ten Rings #1 brings the Master of Kung-Fu closer than ever to the MCU

Life is getting complicated for Shang-Chi, whose comics self is beginning a new era not unlike his MCU story.

From birth, Shang-Chi was raised as a living weapon, capable of doing all kinds of harm to anyone who crosses him or his family. Now, he's attempting to make up for his family's misdeeds by leading the Five Weapons Society, which he took over from his corrupt father.

However, as he steps into this leadership role, Shang-Chi also has another power to contend with: the Ten Rings, a deadly weapon from another dimension that he fears will corrupt him, too.

That's where we find the hero at the start of his new series, in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1. Written by Gene Luen Yang, illustrated by Marcus To, colored by Erick Arciniega, and lettered by Travis Lanham, the debut issue begins with members of the Five Weapons Society approaching the Ten Rings and questioning why they aren't ruling the world if Shang-Chi has possession of them.

Luckily, Shang-Chi steps in before the Rings can do any damage to the seemingly power-hungry duo. Check out a preview below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5

The solicitation text for Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 warns that "every bounty hunter, assassin and evil syndicate in the Marvel Universe" wants to take the Ten Rings, which will force him to either master them or give in to the evil forces he's trying so hard to overcome.

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 will be available July 20.