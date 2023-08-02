Post Malone has bought The One Ring MTG card

It's been just over a month since 1:1 The One Ring Magic The Gathering card popped up on the PSA grading website, and the $2 million valued pick has now been sold to rapper Post Malone. The lucky finder, now named as Brook Trafton, posted a video to TikTok yesterday showing the card handover though the actual amount paid by Post Malone is still unknown with some commenters speculating on a $2.6 million figure.

The One Ring's whereabouts have been kept hidden for much of this ordeal, from its original pull in early June to today's final sale. That's understandable, this is the most valuable card in all MTG history and the highest sell yet. Posting the sale video, the Canadian fan explained "this is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale."

Post Malone has been big in the Magic: The Gathering scene for some time now, regularly appearing at community events and being the proud holder of an $800,000 signed artist print Black Lotus. The sale of that card was previously the highest on record, before this week's The One Ring sale of course.

