Popular Skyrim modder's Christmas gift to the RPG's community focuses on "NPCs that don't usually get much love," and deserves its GTA 6-style trailer

A community-favorite Skyrim modder has unveiled their new Christmas-themed quest, and they debuted it with a GTA 6-style trailer.

'The Gift of Saturalia' is a brand new mod for Skyrim by creator JaySerpa over on NexusMods. The mod features a brand new questline in which a wizened old chap, complete with a white beard and red outfit, introduces you to the festivities of Saturalia, and helps spread joy around Skyrim.

The quest is fully voice-acted, and the NexusMods page says it'll even alter some in-game locations once everything is said and done. Could the likes of Riftrun be about to put down a huge Christmas tree in devotion to Saturalia and hang baubles all over the town?

Saturalia is The Elder Scrolls' in-game version of Christmas, if you weren't knee-deep in Bethesda lore around. The celebration is originally from the Breton people of High Rock, which just happens to be where a lot of people think The Elder Scrolls 6 will take place.

The best thing about the new Skyrim mod is, arguably, the GTA 6-style reveal trailer JaySerpa put together for it. You can see the full trailer below, complete with the recognizable thumbnail and some very panoramic shots of the lush and snow-capped Skyrim landscape.

Just in case you were doubting whether the trailer really was riffing off Rockstar's latest, keep watching until the very end of the mod trailer above. Yes, that sure is the font Rockstar has been using for nearly two decades at this point for their chaotic crime caper series.

The Gift of Saturalia is out right now, and you can download it for free via NexusMods. You also won't need to have any other mods installed for the festivities to commence, so don't worry about downloading any other mods from the creator.

But if you do want to download some other ace mods, we can't recommend JaySerpa enough. Their NexusMods page is full of some brilliant tweaks both big and small, including overhauled facial animations, dynamic visual effects for blood and dirt, and brand new questlines surrounding The College of Winterhold and Paarthurnax.

As for GTA 6, we'll probably keep seeing tributes like this for a good while now. It's just about the most anticipated game on Earth right now, and to be fair, you could've easily said that before Rockstar unveiled its debut trailer earlier this month.

