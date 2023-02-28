Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Tera Raid is giving players Bad Eggs

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid is here, and it's not doing any favors for this generation's reputation of bugs and glitches.

When the new Tera Raid launched, players were still able to join the event even if they had not downloaded the 1.2.0 update. For anybody who popped in on an old version, you wouldn't see the new Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Legendaries - instead, there'd just be an egg. You could catch the egg, but catching the egg would lock you out of actually catching the new Legendaries.

Vídeo capturando al huevo de que aparece en lugar de Ondulagua/Ferroverdor si no se ha actualizado Pokémon Escarlata y Púrpura a la versión 1.2.0pic.twitter.com/A2fiazXnnl https://t.co/fxgEWUAbppFebruary 28, 2023 See more

This is all in the past tense because the devs apparently have a stopgap solution in place - you can no longer access the raid if you don't update, according to anecdotal reports from players. But for all the players who caught the glitched egg, well… now they're stuck with a glitched egg. That's a Bad Egg (opens in new tab), in the proper fandom parlance - they've been a known glitch in Pokemon for years, and since they can never be hatched or released, all they do is take up inventory space.

Until this issue is resolved, we encourage all users to download v1.2.0 ahead of challenging the current Tera Raid event to avoid being affected by this bug.February 28, 2023 See more

The official Pokemon Twitter says "We're aware of an issue in patch v1.2.0 of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in which players catching a Pokemon Egg in the current Tera Raid event will prevent those players from catching Walking Wake or Iron Leaves. Thank you for your patience while we work on a fix." It's unclear exactly what that fix will be, but hopefully it'll involve replacing these Bad Eggs with Good Pokemon.

The new update is also removing characters from the open world in order to fix crashes.