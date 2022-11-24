Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Fuecoco is "the most broken starter in Nuzlocke history"

By Hirun Cryer
published

One expert recommends banning the starter

Fuecoco, the Fire Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Nuzlocke scene is apparently being decimated by Fuecoco.

That's according to PokemonChallenges on Twitter, who is generally seen as an authority on Pokemon Nuzlocke runs by the community at large. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Fire-Type starter is apparently completely "broken," and what's more, might be the most "broken starter in Nuzlocke history."

That's quite the audacious claim from PokemonChallenges, although then again, this is coming from an expert on the topic. Fuecoco is apparently able to easily blast through the first five Gym Leaders in Scarlet and Violet, and can even take on a member of the prestigious Elite Four (no word on which member, though).

According to the expert, none of the other starters, Sprigatito and Quaxly, even come close to Fuecoco's sheer power. PokemonChallenges also recommends banning Fuecoco for "more interesting" Nuzlocke runs, although it remains to be seen if the community will adopt and abide by this rule going forward.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, Nuzlocke runs are where players attempt to beat a Pokemon game with one creature, and one creature only. If that 'mon faints in battle, then it's game over, and the run needs to be restarted from scratch. That's the odds that Fuecoco has apparently overcome.

