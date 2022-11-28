Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hit 60FPS thanks to this seamless mod

A mod for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is currently being worked on that aims to bring the game up to 60FPS.

The mod is the work of theboy181, who's trying to make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet playable at much smoother frame rates than the games are currently capable of. The modder showed off their work in a Twitter video (opens in new tab) which sees the titles running at a silky 60FPS, a far cry from the inconsistence performance the plagues the games now. More impressively, the gameplay in the footage doesn’t stutter even while driving quickly on the back of Koraidon, one of the new Legendary Pokemon.

60FPS MOD for Pokemon Scarlet! pic.twitter.com/2jQwCB91uSNovember 27, 2022 See more

This mod isn’t publicly available yet, and there's no indication of when, or even if players will be able to play this version of the game. On top of that, if you're a Nintendo Switch player, you shouldn't ever expect to play this version of the game as its being developed on a PC emulator.

On the Nintendo Switch, the games are locked to 30FPS, but as this video from Digital Foundry (opens in new tab) points out, they very often fall behind even that. That’s only a small part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s problems though as the title has been plagued with a myriad of performance issues at launch.

The work being done on the mod does paint a picture of what the game could look like if on more capable hardware. At 60FPS, the whole experience looks far more playable and even helps the game look much nicer. If a new, more powerful Nintendo Switch comes to the market, perhaps we could see this kind of performance on a re-release of the games, however, for the time being, fans will have to either make do with the poor running games or miss this generation entirely.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues have not stopped them from being a sales juggernaut, however. The titles amazingly went on to sell 10 million copies in three days making it the fastest-selling console exclusive ever, let alone Nintendo's biggest launch ever.

