Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl streamer completes entire PokeDex in under 24 hours

A Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl player has managed to capture every creature in under 24 hours.

As spotted by Dot Esports, streamer SmallAnt proved in a monumental Twitch stream that capturing every Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in under a day is actually possible. Well, if you've got a hell of a lot of time on your hands for preparation and getting everything just right, that is.

In fact, in a video over on his YouTube channel, SmallAnt actually explains how he managed to accomplish the gargantuan feat. In particular, SmallAnt reveals the creatures he struggled with the most during this feat were nearly exclusively those on a timer, like Drifloon for example, which only spawns on every Friday in the real world. Considering Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl only launched worldwide last Friday, this is one hell of an accomplishment from the streamer.

Elsewhere, other players have discovered that Pokemon following your Trainer around the world will actually bump into hidden objects, as they don't pass over them like your player character. Now, players are actually using this feature to discover hidden items throughout the remakes. While there's some debate over whether this is an intended feature from the Game Freak development team, or just a bug that the developers forgot to patch out, we hope this is just the first in a long line of player-led discoveries to come from both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

