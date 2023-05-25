PlayStation's new handheld Project Q has got fans reminiscing about the Wii U

The Wii U walked so that Project Q could run

Sony unveiled its brand new handheld system yesterday, and it's got Wii U fans thinking about their favorite console again. 

As revealed during the PlayStation Showcase on May 24, Sony is developing a new handheld system currently called 'Project Q.' The device will allow players to stream games from their PS5 to the console - similar to the Steam Deck. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long to play God of War Ragnarok in bed as Project Q is said to be releasing "later this year." 

Before you get too excited about playing your favorite PS5 games on the go though, PlayStation president Jim Ryan did reveal during the showcase that Project Q will need to stay in close contact with your console and require an internet connection to play. So it's more like the Nintendo Wii U than the Steam Deck. 

It's not just us that's seen the similarities between the 2012 Nintendo console, as shortly after its reveal, several Twitter users made comparisons to Project Q and the Wii U. "The most pointless device this generation," one user said, "This isn’t innovation. It’s a Wii U in 2023. Why would anyone make the choice to play on this when you’ll have huge TV’s in the same room?!"

Another user also pointed out the likeness by tweeting: "Can’t believe it, they actually made a sequel to the Wii U." There's also been a lot of jokes about the two devices with various fans tweeting things like: "APOLOGIZE TO THE WII U RIGHT NOW," and "If you dunked on Wii U and Switch, I don't wanna see you with this." 

To make things worse, a few of the games revealed during the showcase yesterday are already being compared to Nintendo IPs that launched on the Wii U. Fans think that prehistoric survival game Towers of Aghasba has some Breath of the Wild vibes about it and that Square Enix's Foamstars looks like a soapy Splatoon.

