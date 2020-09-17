PlayStation rules out a Game Pass equivalent for PS5: "We just don't see that as sustainable"

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has stated that a PS5 subscription model similar to that of Xbox Game Pass is not something the company is interested in.

In a new interview with GamesIndustry.biz in the wake of the PS5 release date and PS5 price reveal, the Sony executive explaining that "having a catalogue of games is not something that defines a platform."

"We have had this conversation before" continued Ryan. "We are not going to go down the road of putting new releases titles into a subscription model. These games cost many millions of dollars, well over $100 million, to develop. We just don't see that as sustainable."

"We want to make the games bigger and better, and hopefully at some stage more persistent. So putting those into a subscription model on day one, for us, just doesn't make any sense. For others in a different situation, it might well make sense, but for us it doesn't. We want to expand and grow our existing ecosystem, and putting new games into a subscription model just doesn't sit with that."

PlayStation has, however, offered more clarity about the pace of its transition to the next-generation, confirming that the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will all be coming to PS4 in addition to PlayStation 5.

On top of that, Sony also revealed the PlayStation Plus Collection last night, which offers subscribers access to a number of the best PS4 exclusives of all time, ready to download from the PS5's launch date of November 12.

