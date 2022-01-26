PlayStation London Studio is hiring multiple people to work on "an upcoming PS5 online game"

PlayStation London Studio - known for its work on SingStar and EyePet - is currently hiring for a number of roles to work on "an upcoming PS5 online game."

Shared in a tweet , the studio says it is "building a team from the ground up for an upcoming PlayStation 5 online game" and that "new starters will join at the perfect time to get involved in shaping our plans for a project we are exceptionally excited about."

We're building a team from the ground up for an upcoming PlayStation 5 online game 🙌🏽New starters will join at the perfect time to get involved in shaping our plans for a project we are exceptionally excited about! Take a look at all our open roles 👇🏽 https://t.co/qD0R8bf8Bx pic.twitter.com/GbBZdB5JacJanuary 26, 2022 See more

The company is currently looking for development support, an environmental artist, a lead character artist, lead online programmer, a procedural technical artist, plus many more. Taking a deeper look into the job listings reveals that the project the team is working on could have some kind of procedural world element to it as well as rely heavily on some kind of online component.

As a member of PlayStation Studios - alongside God of War studio Sony Santa Monica and Ghosh of Tsushima studio Suckerpunch - the PlayStation London Studios job listings say that the successful applicant will have lots of opportunities to work collaboratively and receive wider support from "our sister studios like Insomniac, Guerrilla, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule to name a few."

So far we don’t have much information to go off of to try and figure out what the London-based team is beginning to work on. However, taking a look at its previous projects, there's a number of VR and party games on offer, so it’s entirely possible that the studio could be making something similar PS5 while leaning on online rather than local multiplayer.