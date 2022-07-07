PlayStation is removing a major film studio's movies from owners' libraries next month

PlayStation is removing Studio Canal movies from customer's libraries.

Earlier today on July 7, FlatPanelsHD (opens in new tab) reported PlayStation's German and Austrian websites were updated with new notices. The news revealed to customers that on August 31, all their purchased StudioCanal movies would be completely removed from their libraries.

"As of August 31, 2022, due to our evolving licensing agreements with content providers, you will no longer be able to view your previously purchased StudioCanal content and it will be removed from your video library," the notice from PlayStation in Germany and Austria reads.

This means, if you purchased moves like John Wick, Apocalypse Now, Django, Saw, and The Hunger Games, you'll lose access to your purchases at the end of August. You've got just over one month to make the most of your previous purchases before they're gone forever.

You might recall that back in March 2021, Sony revealed it would be removing the option to purchase and rent movies via the PlayStation Store come August that year. At the time, Sony reassured customers that they would still have access to any movies they'd previously purchased.

Today's news marks the first time Sony has walked back that pledge to let users continue accessing the movies that they paid for. StudioCanal publishes a wide swathe of movies around the world - it is, in fact, owner of the third-largest film library in the world - and FlatPanelsHD actually has an excellent list of affected movies that'll be vanishing out of customer's libraries, including the likes of Paddington, Sicario, and many more.

