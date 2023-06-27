PlayStation chief on Starfield exclusivity: "I don't like it, but I don't view it as anti-competitive"

By Ali Jones
published

Jim Ryan's fight is with Call of Duty, not Starfield

Starfield
(Image credit: Bethesda)

PlayStation chief Jim Ryan says that while he doesn't like Starfield's Xbox exclusivity, he doesn't view it as anti-competitive.

Axios journalist Stephen Totilo reported that, during his deposition as part of the FTC lawsuit over the Xbox Activision deal, Ryan was asked about Xbox's exclusivity practices in the wake of its acquisition of Bethesda. Regarding exclusivity details for both Redfall and Starfield, Ryan said "I don't like it," but "I fundamentally have no quarrel" with Redfall and "I don't view it as anti-competitive" when it came to Starfield.

See more

Ryan's comments about Starfield and Redfall are very different to Sony's stance on Call of Duty. Around the world, several lengthy anti-competition investigations have focused on that franchise, which Microsoft has pledged will remain available on PlayStation for at least ten years, should the deal go through. In most territories, the deal has been approved, with the most notable exception being in the UK, where Cloud Gaming was a bigger stumbling block for Xbox and Activision. Both companies are appealing the decision of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority.

Elsewhere in his deposition, Ryan said he expected both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 to release on PlayStation before Xbox bought Bethesda. Suggestions that the games might have instead been exclusive to Sony's platforms are understood to have kickstarted Microsoft's purchase of their developer. The ongoing availability of Call of Duty on PlayStation appears to have turned heads at Bethesda, however, as publishing lead Pete Hines queried that decision as "confusing" in regards to his own studio.

Just in case it needed spelling out, Starfield won't be coming to PS4 or PS5.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.