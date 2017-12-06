PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' new desert map officially revealed - welcome to Miramar

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' new desert map has finally been revealed. It's called Miramar and promises to be "an environment that is very different from Erangel."

After months of datamining and leaks, PUBG's devs have shown the map off officially, along with info on some of its key locations.

Here's Miramar:

And here's a breakdown of some key locations (the images aren't labeled currently so there's no way of knowing where they actually are):

Los Leones

The largest city in the region, Los Leones features ample shopping, a skyline filled with new construction, and a glorious, golden-hued City Center. Players should secure high vantage points by exploring the numerous construction sites, and loot for gear in the cavernous, abandoned commercial buildings.

El Pozo

El Pozo is a city known for its large industrial and entertainment districts. Players can test themselves against all comers in the Luchador Arena, put their motorcycle skills to the test In the death bowl, or hunt in the ruins of the long dead textile factories.

Monte Nuevo

Monte Nuevo is the picture of a town besieged. Ramshackle walls built to protect its residents now allow players ample cover to explore the well-stocked compound.

Valle del Mar

Valle del Mar is a colorful oceanside town bisected by the De Toro bridge. To the West of the bridge is a quaint school, and to the East, a beautiful church. The key to holding this town is bridge control, as it’s the only direct route between mainland and the island.

La Cobreria

The shipping and transport capitol of Miramar, La Cobrería’s most prominent feature is its enormous Rail Yard. Here, players will hunt and be hunted among the half-buried cargo of a long dead industry. Careful players should loot the schools and campuses that dot this town before attempting to hold the Yard.

San Martin

San Martín is located just south of Hacienda Del Patrón. Checkpoints and barriers have transformed this once-quiet small town into a war zone. Both sides of the town have overlooks, so careful players should scout first, before charging into town.

Pecado

Once a tourist destination featuring the largest casino in the region, Pecado continues to thrill players to this day with its mix of high-value loot and dangerous sightlines. Aggressive players will immediately loot the Arena and Casino, but savvy players should check out the 4 story hotels between them.

Chumacera

Chumacera is the husk of Miramar’s once thriving textile industry. Long abandoned factories overlook a main road lined with residential and commercial buildings. Verticality in both the buildings and terrain make this town an exciting location to loot, high risk, high opportunity!

In terms of what to expect, the dev team say, "we focused on creating an environment that is very different from Erangel. We wanted to go the opposite direction of having lush fields and forests and arrived at the harsh and unforgiving desert of what we can now reveal is Miramar."

Interestingly, they add that, "the unique terrain and dense urban areas of Miramar will create a new Battle Royale experience where the old strategies may no longer work and new tactics are required." That would be interesting given how drilled most players are when it comes to Erangel.

The new map will arrive during the final test round before PUBG hits version 1.0 which should be around the Xbox One launch on December 12, so expect to be getting to grips with Miramar within a few days.