Players grow wary of MultiVersus mods as publisher cracks down on modded content

MultiVersus players have begun reporting that videos and streams featuring mods for the PC version of the game have been receiving takedown notices from publisher Warner Bros.

Multiple reports of video takedowns have been appearing over the past few weeks. One takedown targeted a YouTube video (opens in new tab) featuring skins of Steve from Minecraft and All Might from My Hero Academia. Another targeted a Twitch streamer (opens in new tab) who'd replaced the game's main menu background with an image from Breaking Bad.

MultiVersus director Tony Huynh confirmed (opens in new tab) that the latter takedown was "because you've been streaming with a modded client." Huynh has promised (opens in new tab) to "have a deeper discussion about what's going on with the team that manages this" on the community's behalf. Earlier this month, Huynh noted (opens in new tab) that he has "no control over this."

We've reached out to Warner Bros for comment and will update when we learn more.

It's unclear whether these video takedowns will eventually translate into account bans for players using mods, but that's part of why the community's concerned - the lack of official clarity about MultiVersus' mod policy. For now, players are warning each other (opens in new tab) to mod at their own risk.

The game itself does not put many barriers in the way of mods. It's as simple as putting a 'mods' folder in your MultiVersus install folder and copying a mod file to it. The vast majority of mods currently available are purely cosmetic, doing things like replacing Batman with a Master Chief skin, and those mods are only visible to the player who installed them.

Of course, MultiVersus is a free-to-play game, and its business model is predicated on selling cosmetic items to players, and it might simply be that WB doesn't want anything to disrupt that revenue stream.

