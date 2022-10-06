Players discover that it’ll cost up to $1,750 to claim a single free game via PlayStation Stars

The new PlayStation Stars reward scheme could require players to spend around $1,750 in order to claim one free game.

As pointed out by TweakTown (opens in new tab), one PlayStation player has figured out that PS Plus subscribers will need to shell out around $1,750 on games from the PlayStation store in order to earn enough points to claim one of the higher-priced free games as part of the new rewards program.

According to Twitter user @ Crusader3456 (opens in new tab), it's 1 point per every $0.10 spent on games including taxes. As an example, this player says they got 742 points in exchange for the $74.20 they spent on pre-ordering God of War Ragnarok .

I'm seeing a lot of confusion about the PS Stars exchange rate. It is 1 point per $0.10 spent rounded up including Taxes. I got 742 points for my $74.20 God if War Preorder. How many points you get will vary based on how much you total is not the base game price.October 5, 2022 See more

What this means is that in order to claim one of the higher priced games currently on offer through the reward scheme eg: The Quarry - which retails at around $69.99 - for 17,500 points, players will need to spend at least $1,750. That's the equivalent of just buying 25 full priced PS5 games.

If you didn't know, PlayStation launched its PlayStation Stars loyalty program at the end of last month in Asia, just yesterday (October 5) in North and South America, and in just a few days time (October 13) in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The idea of the reward scheme is that players are able to get points to spend on new games by purchasing games directly from PlayStation as well as completing in-game challenges.

PlayStation Stars is also made up of various levels, with level 1 requiring the least amount of effort for the least amount of reward, and the highest level requiring players to purchase multiple full games on the PS Store, earn 128 uncommon trophies, and more to get the reward of priority access to customer service chat.