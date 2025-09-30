"Your console is dead": Former Microsoft exec and Blizzard boss tells Xbox fans the console market isn't a "successful business" – unless "you do it right"

Mike Ybarra, former president of Blizzard Entertainment and Xbox corporate vice president at Microsoft, comments on the current console market – one he doesn't seem to think Xbox is exactly thriving within anymore.

In response to a report from IGN on Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino's recent speech regarding the PlayStation 5 generation of consoles' success, one that has seen Sony rack up over $136 billion so far, Ybarra implies as much. "But hey, the console market isn't a successful business," writes Ybarra, with a seemingly sarcastic undertone. He then says, "It is if you do it right" – a statement that feels like a potential shot at Xbox.

But hey, the console market isn’t a successful business. It is if you do it right. https://t.co/RxUJRr1OcqSeptember 27, 2025

Ybarra then doubles down on this supposed sentiment, in a reply to a commenter dubbing him a "bitter ex" (likely referring to his time at Microsoft). "Your console is dead," states Ybarra – "console" apparently meaning the Xbox Series X|S here, judging by context. In another response, somebody jests, "Everything is a console if you're brave enough." Ybarra then follows up on this, "You mean confused enough."

It's important to note that this isn't the first time Ybarra has commented on Xbox since his departure from Microsoft's gaming division after nearly 20 years at the company in 2019. This past February, he discussed the gaming community's frustrations with PS5 and Nintendo Switch exclusives, saying he knows "loyal Xbox gamers are mad" but "that isn't going to change anything" about their existence.

Your console is dead.September 28, 2025

On another occasion earlier this year, Ybarra spoke on the ROG Xbox Ally and urged Microsoft to "pick your lane and stick to it," writing that it was "tough to see Xbox confused about who it is and what it should be." He concluded, "Some great people [are] there still. They have to figure out what needs to change... and fast." I suppose it's safe to say Ybarra doesn't think that this change has happened yet – or so his latest posts would imply, anyway.

Searching for something fresh to play soon? Browse through our quick rundown of the most exciting new games coming this year and beyond for more.