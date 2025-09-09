"This is an Xbox that goes vroom": Microsoft's quest to make everything an Xbox extends to the road thanks to an LG partnership that brings cloud streaming to vehicles

In its journey to make everything on earth an Xbox, Microsoft has announced a partnership to bring Xbox Cloud Streaming to cars.

Last year Microsoft launched the "this is an Xbox" campaign, which told you to dread it, run from it – it will become an Xbox all the same. It was a slightly awkward (albeit memorable) way of touting the range of devices that have access to the Xbox Cloud Streaming platform, which allows you to play Xbox games on your phone, smart TV, laptop, grandmother, PC, or an actual Xbox. Now a new member has joined the Xbox hive.

As announced on the Xbox Wire blog, LG and Microsoft have teamed up to make your car an Xbox. "This is an Xbox that goes vroom," an ad reads, while the blog explains: the Xbox app will be built into cars with the LG webOS Automotive Content Platform (ACP), allowing them to stream Xbox games from the Xbox app to the car, provided you bring your own Bluetooth controller.

In a separate press release on the LG website, Xbox marketing vice president Chris Lee said, "At Xbox, we're always looking for new ways to bring the joy of gaming to more people, wherever they are. Through our work with LG, we are expanding the experience and value of gaming even further for players."

Of course, this is strictly for passengers in a vehicle when it is in motion, with the blog post noting that, "All services operate in compliance with driving safety regulations." Plus, you'll need a car with a service plan, too, presumably (can you hotspot a car?).

With all that sorted, you'll be able to hop in and play Xbox when you're not at the wheel. What better way to take your mind off the long drive you have ahead of you than sitting down and playing some Forza Horizon 5?

Currently, the new cloud streaming feature is only available in vehicles that support the LG ACP (such as Kia cars in the EU ), but this could be just the start of Microsoft turning cars into a fleet of Xboxes, with the likes of Tesla already having gaming features built into its car OS.



