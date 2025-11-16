We've been testing PS5 accessories for 5 years and this is our ultimate PS5 kit list

Somehow we've hit the five year anniversary of the PS5. First launched in November 2020, we've seen possibly hundreds of new accessories launch for Sony's latest console, from new controllers and headsets, to console stands and plates, and everything in between.

So to celebrate, we've gathered together our ultimate PS5 kit list. From all of our extensive testing and play time, this here collection is the accessories that we absolutely recommend for all your PS5 gaming needs. These are the gadgets we keen coming back to time and time again, they're the ones we've recommended to friends and family, and are key to making sure you're getting the best from your PS5 gaming experience - however you're playing.

We've covered all eventualities, from controllers and headsets for those long multiplayer sessions to options for game streaming and dual-screening, so if you're looking to bulk out your PS5 kit, this is the place to start building your wishlist.