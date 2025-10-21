The PS5 "really brought something special," says AstroBot lead, like a powerful SSD that cut down load times for people who die a lot in Souls games

While audio-visual improvements tend to be front and center for new consoles, the finer details are what really matter. Haptic feedback, running speeds, storage, how easy the system is to develop for. The hard drive is a standout facet of the PlayStation 5, for instance, at least according to one of the main developers on Astro Bot.

Nicolas Doucet, the studio director for Astro Bot developer Team Asobi, is extremely familiar with the PS5. He shepherded the console's mascot from being a charming pack-in that celebrated the legacy of Sony’s long-running platform to becoming an award-winning game of the year contender.

Speaking to The Game Business, he commented on what the PS5 truly brought to the table in terms of improvements, celebrating the SSD. Not because it was good for his team or anything, though that's also true, but because it helped his runs in FromSoftware games.

"I do think the PS5, between the DualSense and the SSD, really brought something special," he says. "With the SSD; I'm thinking of things like the Souls games, where you die a lot. And when you die, you used to have to wait a long time before you get a second try. With the SSD, that becomes really, really fast."

He's got a point. I've been playing FromSoft games since the PlayStation 3, where dying would sometimes mean time to take a walk, listen to some ambient music, meditate, and make another cup of tea before continuing. OK, that's an exaggeration, I wasn't meditating while trying to beat Ornstein and Smough in Dark Souls, but you catch my drift.

Following those releases through BloodBorne on PS4 and then Elden Ring on PS5, you can truly feel the difference. Respawning is quicker, almost seamless, keeping your immersion tighter and playing for longer. Doucet believes this has improved gameplay more broadly.

"In terms of just the pleasure of play, that's really increased," he adds. Astro Bot itself is absolutely an example of this, with how smoothly the platformer allows you to flit across its bright, colorful areas. Switching between Miles and Peter in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the cross-dimensional joy of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart spring to mind for others. Imagine what the next generation will bring, aside from dying in Elden Ring 2, that is.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

8 years after release, a stunning new Dark Souls 3 speedrun world record has been set, and I started scratching my head about 75 seconds into watching it