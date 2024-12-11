Sony says there's no "major risk" of players choosing PC gaming over a PS5, even if the PS5 Pro is $700 and the base console got a price hike in some regions

According to Sony , there's no risk of PlayStation players making the move from the console to PC - something the company stands by despite the PlayStation 5's recently adjusted price in Japan and the controversy surrounding how expensive the newer PS5 Pro is.

Speaking during a shareholders' Q&A held early last month, Sony confirmed as much after questions regarding PS5 exclusives and their role in preventing players from swapping from console to PC came to light. "We are in the latter half of the console cycle for the PS5, and the number of PS5 titles has been increasing," explains Sony. "We have also confirmed internally that the transition of users from the PS4 to the PS5 is trending well."

The company continues, stating that players' swap from the PS4 to PS5 has resulted in more digital transactions. "In addition, we see users tending to purchase more software when they switch to the PS5, which we see as a positive." Even though PS4 users are shifting to the PS5, however, Sony says that it doesn't see a similar move from the PS5 to PC - nor does it feel as though any such move will potentially happen in the near future.

"In terms of losing users to PCs," responds the company, "we have neither confirmed that any such trend is underway, nor do we see it as a major risk, so far." It would be a valid concern, though. As reported by Automaton in August, the PS5 suffered a loss of sales due to Sony hiking the price for the standard console by 13,000 yen (about $85), whereas Xbox figures went up - a situation that implies a swap occurred from PlayStation to Xbox.

While it's not exactly the same, the high price of the recently released PS5 Pro could raise concerns about a possible move on behalf of fans of Sony's console to PC. It seems that these are not concerns Sony is currently considering or worried about, however - unsurprisingly. After all, scalpers were selling the limited-edition PS5 Pro 30th anniversary bundle for upwards of $5,000 - and a good few devoted players were willing to pay the unreasonable price.

