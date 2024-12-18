Here I was thinking I was neglecting my Steam library, but Valve's 2024 player stats prove y'all are only playing 4 games a year on average

Valve has released personalized player stats for 2024, and folks, I'm disappointed.

I'm more of a console guy myself, but I was excited to see what my Steam Replay 2024 numbers were. To my surprise, my total number of games played for the year is actually higher than the average... and that's something, because I've only played five.

Valve's end-of-year review feature lets you look back at your own personal Steam playing patterns, revealing stats like which games you played most, how many different games you played, how many successive days you played, how many achievements you unlocked, etc. etc., but it also lets you compare some of those stats to the average player.

For example, my longest streak was three days (again, more of a console player), compared to the average of six consecutive days. What surprised me was finding out that what I had assumed was a pathetic five games played this year on Steam is actually higher than the average of four games per year. I mean, I know we're all still playing almost nothing but Baldur's Gate 3, but those are rookie numbers, folks.

Other stats you can check out are which game you played most in the year (mine, hilariously, was the game Nothing, strictly because I accidentally left it running for 48 hours straight after playing just a few minutes for this silly story), and how often you played with keyboard and mouse compared to controller.

You can also see the percentage of games you played on Steam that were new releases for 2024 versus games launched in previous years. Finally, there's a spider graph that breaks down your most played games by genre in case you aren't sure what type of games you like playing most.

For next year, we should all strive to have more of the best PC games on our Steam Replay 2025.