The first look at upcoming Pinocchio horror movie is probably going to keep you awake at night

Pinocchio is the next public domain character to get the horror movie treatment, and the first look at the upcoming movie is genuinely terrifying.

The movie, titled Pinocchio: Unstrung, is coming from Jagged Edged Productions, the same company behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel (they also have Bambi and Peter Pan horror movies in the works).

As revealed by Bloody Disgusting, the first look at Pinocchio: Unstrung sees the puppet in a workshop. He's particularly skeletal, with spindly fingers and skinny limbs – his legs even have nails studded through the shins. If that wasn't creepy enough, he's also got a massive, grimacing mouth that's all teeth and a bulging eye. We're not sure we'll be sleeping tonight.

First look at the 'PINOCCHIO: UNSTRUNG' horror movie, from the filmmakers behind 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey'.

We've actually got a cinematic universe situation on our hands, as it turns out the image above will be displayed in the credits of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. "Unannounced characters from the universe will be revealed in sketch drawings in the closing credits of Pooh 2 so keep an eye out!" the movie's producers told Bloody Disgusting.

Per the report, casting and director news is to come soon, and the film will be in production this summer ahead of a planned late 2024 theatrical release.

"The idea is that we're going to try and imagine they're all in the same world, so we can have crossovers," Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has said of his horror plans. "People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh."

