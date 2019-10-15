Pick up a cheap gaming PC with this RTX 2070 rig, going for its lowest ever price

Building a gaming PC from the ground up can seem like a daunting job. And while there is definitely satisfaction and enjoyment to get from making your own, some folk would prefer the building element to be done by someone else and to buy a pre-built gaming PC that's ready to go straight out of the box. Sometimes, this can add a prohibitively expensive premium, but sometimes there are some real bargains to have too. Like this deal: over at Best Buy right now you can get a CyberPower pre-built gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor, an RTX 2070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD storage set up for just $1,179.99. This is a reasonable price and also this machine's lowest ever, so definitely worthy of consideration.

Whats more, that reduced price tag also gets you three months of Xbox game pass, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for free too. That is about $80 of free stuff right there, including one of the biggest games of this year and access to hundreds of others.

The downsides are few, but should be taken note of, just in case. The mouse and keyboard are going to pretty average at best (ok, they're poor) so you're better off keeping them for emergencies, or use them until you can identify the best gaming mouse for you and pick up one of the best gaming keyboards too. We also don't know too much about the make of the motherboard, power supply etc, but the machine is very well reviewed, comes with seemingly-decent customer support and a one year warranty, which all help with peace of mind.

This is an exceptionally good price for a good gaming PC. It's not a mega powerhouse, but nor will it struggle with any modern games at high settings. We don't know if the Black Friday gaming PC deals will offer much better than this, but if you want to keep your options option until, and including, then, be sure to check back and bookmark our Black Friday game deals page.

Fill out your research on gaming machines by checking out our guide to the best gaming PCs going.