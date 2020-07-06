Pick up a cheap gaming laptop deal in Dell's summer sale right now

The summer is clearly a great time to get in on a cheap gaming laptop deal. And, right now, the current gaming laptop deal offerings over at Dell's G-series gaming laptop discounts are some of the best going right now. The value in these deals is exceptional with swinging cuts being made to list prices left, right, and center. And on some of these models, you can save literally more than a thousand off list prices! If you need a new gaming machine then this could be your lucky day.

Cutting to the chase, while there is a fairly decent number of machines on offer to various extents at Dell, we think some of the best are in their own G-series gaming laptops.

For the best budget option, you could try a 1660Ti-powered G5 laptop for just $842.99 - one of the best deals on a cheap gaming laptops for under $1000 we've seen in recent weeks; or to just sneak ray-tracing into your setup for a not-bank-breaking price, get the same model with an RTX 2060 graphics card for just $1,126.99.

For those looking for something with even more power, then a 2080-centered G7 15 gaming laptop that's reduced by more than a thousand dollars (!), down to $1,763.99 is absurd value. And you'd only have to up the price stage by a couple hundred more to bag the same 2080 laptop but with a mad i9-9880H processor to boot - get one of these variants for $2,106.99! These also have 4K screens! Madness.

These will naturally crunch through all work and home tasks with ridiculous ease but they really are primed for serious play. Plus, they are from a trusted manufacturer, and they will have a minimum one year warranty. It's worth mentioning that there's some great tech going for discounted prices in the Amazon sales we're seeing too this summer so get on that to complement your new laptop as well!

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1.379.99 $1,126.99 at Dell

Tremendous value if you have a budget of 'around' a thousand dollars. That extra bit to stretch to get that 2060 will sneak you int ray-0tracing too which will be totally worth it without allowing totally crazy on the price. It's worth mentioning that this is the new model too, so you're getting the latest chassis and build from Dell.

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $959.99 $842.79 at Dell

If you really can't stretch to more than four-figures, then this 1660Ti-powered laptop will be ideal. That card will still run every modern game at good levels of graphical fidelity and getting the whole machine for way less than 900 bucks is great value. And once again this is a new model so the latest version of the laptop.



Dell G7 15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 4K | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2080 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,779.99 $1,763.99 at Dell

If you're looking to step things up on the spec front then this is *incredible* value. Really excellent.A 2080-powered laptop for this price tag is like seeing a unicorn: it never happens. Hot stuff, so act now! And if you want a larger SSD, you can get the same laptop with a 1TB SSD for $1,861.99 too which is still awesome value!View Deal

Dell G7 15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 4K | i9-9880H CPU | RTX 2080 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $3,229.99 $2,106.99 at Dell

If you really want to crank it a bit further still then this variant with an i9-9980K processor and the 2080 build above is a beast. At just over the $2,000-mark this is still extraordinary bang for buck value. Again, you can up the SSD to a 1TB capacity if you don't mind paying a bit more - the same variant with the larger storage is $2,155.99 right now.

These are very much in the gaming price tag category, but the value is exceptional. Those slightly older variants must be benefiting from the newer models coming out and reducing the former's prices a bit - but having said that, the above offers on the newer models are terrific!

