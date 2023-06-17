Phasmophobia "finally" comes to console later this year

Good news, ghost hunters – the terrifyingly good Phasmophobia is finally coming to consoles.

In a surprise update during the week, developer Kinetic Games revealed that "console early access" would launch in August, coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

And for those wondering – yes, this includes a release on PSVR2, too, to match the VR functionality on PC.

"We heard you loud and clear, and now it's finally coming…" the team teased. "Phasmophobia will enter Early Access for consoles on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStationVR2 this August.

"When Phasmophobia launches on consoles it will start with the Progression 2.0 update, and be updated regularly alongside the PC version with content and bug fixes," the update explains.

"Reporting and player bans will work across all platforms, and we've added the ability to block other players from the journal, which will mute them indefinitely until you unblock them.

"Lastly, all platforms will feature optional crossplay, and players can see which platforms their teammates are playing on by the icon displayed on their ID card."

Ghost hunters are told to keep their "eyes peeled for a more detailed release date in the coming weeks".

Not played Phasmophobia just yet but wondering if this is the time to get involved? Find out how it turned a self-professed scaredy-cat into a fear junkie . And if you're home alone and in the mood for tricks rather than treats, don't forget that Phasmophobia now has a single-player mode , too.

Phasmophobia launched on Steam Early Access in 2020 and became an instant hit with streamers and horror fans, spawning a whole new subgenre of horror games to an extent that surprised developer Kinetic Games and led them to change and expand their plans for future updates , including an expansion to the team in order to keep up with the ghost game's popularity.

"Over the past few years I have been developing Phasmophobia on my own however due to how much it has grown in both popularity and its future content plans, it is now time to expand the team," they explained when they announced a recruitment drive.